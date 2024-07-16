Cave discovered on Moon could serve as human habitat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Scientists have discovered a cave on the Moon for the first time, which could potentially serve as an ideal location for a permanent human base.

The cave, at least 100 meters deep, is one of possibly hundreds hidden in an "underground, undiscovered world," according to researchers, News.Az reports citing BBC.As countries race to establish a permanent human presence on the Moon, finding such caves is crucial. These natural structures could provide protection for astronauts from radiation, extreme temperatures, and space weather.Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut to travel to space, told BBC News that the newly-discovered cave looked like a good place for a base, and suggested humans could potentially be living in lunar pits in 20-30 years.But, she said, this cave is so deep that astronauts might need to abseil in and use “jet packs or a lift” to get out.Lorenzo Bruzzone and Leonardo Carrer at the University of Trento in Italy found the cave by using radar to penetrate the opening of a pit on a rocky plain called the Mare Tranquillitatis.It is visible to the naked eye from Earth, and is also where Apollo 11 landed in 1969.The cave has a skylight on the Moon’s surface, leading down to vertical and overhanging walls, and a sloping floor that might extend further underground.It was made millions or billions of years ago when lava flowed on the Moon, creating a tunnel through the rock.The closest equivalent on Earth would be the volcanic caves in Lanzarote, Spain, Prof Carrer explains, adding that the researchers visited those caves as part of their work.

