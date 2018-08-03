Cavusoglu and Pompeo hold meeting in Singapore

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo met in Singapore today. The ministers have agreed to work closely to resolve issues between them.

The sides held talks during the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers' meeting in Singapore, according to the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Cavusoglu, in comments to Turkish broadcasters, said he and Pompeo had also discussed potential joint steps the two countries could take regarding Syria's Idlib and Manbij.

The two top diplomats frequently talk over the phone; last time that happened was on Wednesday upon the request of the U.S. side, which marked the fourth such conversation over the last 15 days, Daily Sabah recalled.

Their talks came after Washington imposed sanctions on two of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's ministers over the trial of a U.S. pastor accused of backing terrorism. Turkey has said the sanctions are unacceptable.

