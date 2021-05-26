Turkish foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to Azerbaijan in June, Daily Sabah informs.
Speaking to reporters outside the Turkish parliament on Wednesday, Cavuşoğlu is expected to visit Greece next week, followed by a trip to Azerbaijan; he will then travel to Brussels for a summit on June 12-14.