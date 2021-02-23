Cavusoglu: Turkey ready to fulfill obligations on moving Turkmen gas, oil to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is ready to fulfill its obligations on the transportation of Turkmen gas and oil to Europe, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov in Ankara on Tuesday.

He noted that Turkey is satisfied with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the joint development of the Dostlug field between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

“We are interested in transporting Turkmen gas and oil, first to Turkey, and from there to Europe, and are ready to fulfill the obligations we have,” Cavusoglu added.

News.Az