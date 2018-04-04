CBA: Expenses on card payments decreased in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The regulator is working on processing the data of China Union cards through the Interbank Card Center.

At present, work is under way to process data from China Union cards, one of the leading card companies in the world, through the Interbank Card Center (ICC), the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) reports.

By the information, one of the priorities of the CBA is to increase the security and stability of the infrastructure of the country's national payment system:

"Due to the vulnerability of these payment cards, high security requirements have been identified for organizations involved in processing, storing and transferring this data in both international practice and national legislation. In this regard, an audit of the compliance of the Interbank Card Center system with the security standards of the payment card industry PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards) has been carried out.The audit revealed that the ICC infrastructure fully meets the requirements of PCI-DSS v3.2 standards, in connection with which a corresponding certificate was issued."

In addition, the regulator said that with the establishment of the Interbank Card Center in Azerbaijan, charges on card payments decreased. Thus, last year tariffs for interchange (interchange) for certain types of operations were reduced. At the same time, in order to stimulate non-cash settlements, banks are provided with free services for the transfer of authorized inquiries, for conducting clearing and completing settlements.

News.Az

News.Az