CBA holds another currency auction

The central bank has held a currency auction with the participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.

By results of the auction, the average rate of manat was formed at the level of AZN 1.7/$1, the CBA reported.

It should be noted that at the previous currency auction, on August 7, the weighted average rate also amounted to AZN 1.7/$1.

News.Az