CBA holds another currency auction
- 09 Aug 2018 11:15
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 132872
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/cba-holds-another-currency-auction Copied
The central bank has held a currency auction with the participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.
By results of the auction, the average rate of manat was formed at the level of AZN 1.7/$1, the CBA reported.
It should be noted that at the previous currency auction, on August 7, the weighted average rate also amounted to AZN 1.7/$1.
News.Az