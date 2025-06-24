Ceasefire between Israel and Iran now in effect, Trump says
Source: PRESS TV
Donald Trump has just said in a post on Truth Social: "The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it!," News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.
As a reminder, Israel has not publicly accepted the ceasefire proposal. Iran state TV announced earlier that a ceasefire had been "imposed" on Israel.