Ceasefire monitoring ends without incident

OSCE has held a monitoring on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the territory of Fuzuli region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on March 7, ended with no incident, the Ministry of Defense reports.

