Ceasefire monitoring on line of confrontation ends without incident

OSCE has held a monitoring on the contact line of troops.

The ceasefire monitoring on the line of confrontation (LOC), in the direction of the village of Garakhanbeyli (Fuzuli region) was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on April 5.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that the ceasefire monitoring ended with no incident."

News.Az

