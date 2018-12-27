Ceasing Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan to remain most important diplomacy task in 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

“This year diplomatic efforts were continued to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders,” the message said.

During the CIS summits in Dushanbe and St. Petersburg, talks were held between the Azerbaijani president and the Armenian prime minister. Moreover, three meetings have been held between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers over the past six months.

A joint declaration was adopted by the heads of the delegations of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries, the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers within the ministerial meeting held by the OSCE in Milan on December 6, 2018.

An agreement on the continuation of negotiations on just settlement of the conflict peacefully, compliance of the agreement reached in Dushanbe at the level of the heads of the two countries was stressed in the declaration.

In 2018, international organizations adopted a number of important documents on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, meeting Azerbaijan’s interests.

In 2019, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry will continue its independent, flexible, pragmatic and multilateral foreign policy to ensure and maintain Azerbaijan’s national interests at the international level, as well as achieve the objectives of the foreign policy outlined by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

