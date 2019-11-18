CEC: 499 observers registered for municipal elections in Azerbaijan
- 18 Nov 2019 10:21
- Politics
As of Nov. 16, 2019, 499 observers have been registered in Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) in connection with the upcoming municipal elections in
Panahov said that 72 observers have been accredited in the CEC, and 427 - in the precinct election commissions.
The municipal elections in Azerbaijan will be held on Dec. 23, 2019.
The last municipal elections were held in the country on Dec. 23, 2014.
News.Az