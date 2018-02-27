CEC: All interested sides may review electoral process in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

All interested sides, as well as international organizations may review any document related to the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC), said at a CEC meeting in Baku Feb. 27.

He said the election is held in a democratic and transparent manner in Azerbaijan and any side may observe the process, Trend reports.

The presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

