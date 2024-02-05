CEC chairpersons from several countries arrive in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairpersons of Central Election Commissions (CEC) of several countries and heads of observation missions have arrived in Azerbaijan in connection with the February 7 snap president election, News.Az reports citing the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.

Among them are CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev and Head of CIS Secretariat Sergey Burutin, Montenegro CEC Chairman Nicola Mugosa, OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Yousef AlDobeay and Head of Election Observation Department of OIC Secretariat Shakir Mahmoud Bandar, Georgian CEC Chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili and several members of the Commission, Kazakhstan CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov and several representatives of the Commission, members of CECs of Ukraine and Maldives, representatives of CIS Parliamentary Assembly.

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission launched the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center in connection with the upcoming snap presidential election.

News.Az