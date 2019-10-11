CEC: Preparation for municipal election to be completed in Azerbaijan soon

The preparation for municipal election will be completed in Azerbaijan soon, chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the meeting in Baku held for the chairmen of the district election commissions, Trend reports on Oct. 11.

The chairman reminded that municipal election will be held in the second half of December this year.

Panahov added that more than 15,000 members are expected to be elected to 1,606 municipalities of the country during the election.

