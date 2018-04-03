CEC registers 270 more international observers

+ ↺ − 16 px

871 international observers passed accreditation to observe the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11.

They are the citizens of 59 countries, representing 58 international organizations.

According to Oxu.Az, the due statement came from head of the department on media and public relations Shahin Asadli.

Earlier it was reported that 603 international observers had been registered as of April 1.

Shahin Asadli noted that 56,864 local voters have been accredited so far.

News.Az

