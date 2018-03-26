CEC registers 312 foreign observers
312 foreign observers were registered in connection with the presidential elections scheduled for April 11.
According to Sechki-2018.az, 280 short-term observers of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and short-term CIS observers are not included.
In general, citizens of 47 countries applied to the CEC for monitoring the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.
