CEC registers 312 foreign observers

312 foreign observers were registered in connection with the presidential elections scheduled for April 11.

According to Sechki-2018.az, 280 short-term observers of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and short-term CIS observers are not included.

In general, citizens of 47 countries applied to the CEC for monitoring the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

