Cekuta: 'US is committed to strong, stable, prosperous, democratic, independent Azerbaijan'

+ ↺ − 16 px

"US assistance to Azerbaijan over the past 25 years exceed $1.3 billion."

US assistance to Azerbaijan over the past 25 years exceed $1.3 billion, including extensive support for economic development in rural areas and over $120 million humanitarian assistance for those displaced by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta.



Since Azerbaijan’s renewed independence, the United States policy toward Azerbaijan has been consistent, Cekuta said addressing a working dinner organized by the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, APA reported.



The US is committed to a strong, stable, prosperous, democratic, independent Azerbaijan, the ambassador stressed.



“We are confident this policy matches the goals of the Azerbaijani people themselves, and we are working with Azerbaijanis to help them realize that vision, whether supporting the production and transport of oil and gas from Azerbaijan and the Caspian basin to Europe and elsewhere in the world, thus boosting regional and global energy security, or as a co-chair in the OSCE’s Minsk Group dedicated to helping the parties find a peaceful settlement to the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh,” added Cekuta.

News.Az

News.Az