Center of Azerbaijani culture to be opened in Kharkiv

The Center of Azerbaijani culture will be opened in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city.

Seyfaddin Gurbanov, People’s Artist of Ukraine and the head of the Department of Sculpture of the Kharkiv State Academy of Design and Arts, told Trend on Aug. 30 that the work has already been completed on registration of documents in connection with the opening of the Center of Azerbaijani culture in Kharkiv with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine.

According to him, the center will have an art gallery and sculptures park.

Despite the pressure of Armenian diaspora, thanks to Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Hudiyev, the center will be opened in the city center next to the Armenian church, noted Gurbanov.

“As a result of our close cooperation with the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine, a park named after Muslim Magomayev will be built in the center of Kyiv, where his monument will also be built,” added the sculptor.

