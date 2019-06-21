Center of Tbilisi being put in order after dispersal of rally

Center of Tbilisi being put in order after dispersal of rally

The Rustaveli Avenue in the center of Tbilisi, the Georgian capital, is being put in order after special forces dispersed a large-scale rally with tear gas and water cannons at night, Trend reports with reference to RIA Novosti.

Car traffic in the central streets of the Georgian capital has been restored. Rustaveli Avenue is cordoned off by a patrol and forensic experts. Special forces managed to disperse most of the protesters, but dozens of young people refused to leave.

They smashed the office of the ruling party “Georgian Dream” and burned their flag, threw bottles and furniture from adjacent street cafes at law enforcement officers and turned over a police car.

In turn, director of one of the clinics of the Georgian capital Giorgi Kordzakhiya said that 24 people were taken to hospital. According to the latest data of the Ministry of Healthcare, more than 70 people were injured during the rally, and half of them were law enforcement officers.

The opposition called on the rally participants to resume protests on June 21 evening at 19:00. Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said earlier that “a fair protest of the population has grown into a political confrontation.”

Rallies started in Tbilisi on June 20, the protesters opposed the participation of Russian delegates in the session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy (IAO).

