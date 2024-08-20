Central Asian nations to host military drills for regional stability

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the coming weeks, Central Asian nations will host a series of military drills aimed at maintaining regional stability.

This was announced by Mikael Agasandyan, Director of the First Department of CIS Countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.Agasandyan emphasized Russia's ongoing efforts to bolster the capabilities of military-political alliances responsible for regional stability in Eurasia.He highlighted that, given the situation in Afghanistan, planned exercises will take place in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan to ensure stability in the Central Asian region.

