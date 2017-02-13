Central Bank announces result of today’s auction

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank had to attract AZN 150 million at today’s auction.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced result of today’s auction. According to the Central Bank, the demand made up AZN 197 million, average weighted interest rate on deals closed as a result of the auction stood at 14.74%.

The auction was held on the Bloomberg trading platform.

Period of deposit auction had to be made up 14 days, interest rate to vary between 12.01 percent and 14.99 percent.

So, the demand exceeded supply by 31.3%.

