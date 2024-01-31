Central Bank of Azerbaijan predicts economic growth in 2024
31 Jan 2024
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts economic growth in the country at about 3.5 percent in 2024, said CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov.
He made the remarks while speaking at a press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate, News.Az reports.
Kazimov stressed that GDP growth in 2025 will be predicted at 3-4 percent.