Central Bank of Azerbaijan predicts economic growth in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts economic growth in the country at about 3.5 percent in 2024, said CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov.

He made the remarks while speaking at a press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate, News.Az reports.

Kazimov stressed that GDP growth in 2025 will be predicted at 3-4 percent.

News.Az