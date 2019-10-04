Central Bank of Azerbaijan issues jubilee coins

+ ↺ − 16 px

In connection with the centenary of the creation of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan at the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the CBA issued another jubilee coin, Trend reports referring to the press service of the CBA.

The five-manat silver coin was issued on Oct. 4.

The weight of the jubilee coins is one troy ounce - 31.1 grams (+ 0.1 grams), and the diameter is 38.61 millimeters. Coins are made by the Royal Mint in the UK using Pruf technology.

On the obverse of the jubilee coins is the administrative building of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan against the background of parabolic lines that embody the country's economic development, as well as a quotation from the speech of national leader Heydar Aliyev and his signature are minted on the obverse. On the reverse side is the State Emblem of Azerbaijan, the symbol of the Azerbaijani manat, as well as elements of the national ornament.

The jubilee currency is the official payment instrument in the country at face value.

News.Az

