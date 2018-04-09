Central Bank of Azerbaijan reduces discount rate to 11%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Management Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan has today made a decision on reduction of discount rate from 13% to 11%, upper and lower limits of interest rate corridor to +/- 3%.

Chairman of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov said at the press conference that the main purpose of reduction of parameters of interest corridor is to increase macroeconomic sustainability.

Next discussion on parameters of the interest rates will be held in June 2018.

News.Az

