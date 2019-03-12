Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Rothschild & Cie Banque sign strategic cooperation agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov and Managing Director at Rothschild & Cie Banque Arielle Malard de Rothschild have signed a strategic cooperation agreement, AzerTag reports.

Under the agreement, the cooperation will cover several strategic directions.

Current status of and the main factors influencing the banking sector will be assessed, business models of leading banks will be reviewed in line with the scoring methodology, and recommendations will be issued on critical measures to boost financial resilience of the banking sector and complete the restructuring process.

Comprehensive assessment of the interbank, capital and debt markets, market participants, procedures and infrastructure, products, chances for banks to participate in international debt and capital markets will be maintained.

Financial tools and markets in the national currency, their development outlook, the role of financial institutions, options for enhancing cooperation between local and international clearing and deposit organizations will be reviewed to be followed by recommendations.

Rothschild & Cie Banque provides financial advisory, wealth and asset management, and merchant banking services worldwide.

