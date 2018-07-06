Central Bank schedules a deposit auction for 9 July

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the next deposit auction.

According to the CBA, the auction will be held on Monday, 9 July.

"Through the auction it is planned to raise AZN 350 million at the interest rate of 8.01% - 9.99%. The finances will be raised for 14 days," the CBA said.

The CBA deposit auctions are conducted on the Bloomberg trading platform. Auctions have been organized from 13 June 2016.

