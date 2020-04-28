Centrist Democrat International does not recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Centrist Democrat International (CDI) has issued a statement on the so-called “presidential and parliamentary elections” held on March 31, 2020 in Azerbaija

“We are convinced that the holding of illegal elections in the Nagorno-Karabakh region does not contribute to the ongoing negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia to find a solution to the long-lasting conflict in such region,” said the statement.

Underlining its continuous support and commitment to principles and norms of international law, the CDI confirmed its recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. “Accordingly, and in line with the statement by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the CDI does not accept the results of these “elections”.”

In its statement, the CDI also supported the EU’s position on this sensitive issue.

“Finally, the CDI stresses its support to the OSCE Minsk Group efforts aimed at an early, peaceful and sustainable resolution of the conflict, and encourages the parties involved to demonstrate a more constructive approach to the process with the ultimate goal of restoring safety in the region,” read the statement.

Azerbaijan’s ruling New Azerbaijan Party enjoys close cooperation with the CDI and has an observer status in the organization.

News.Az

News.Az