Ceremony held in Strasbourg on the occasion of 70th anniversary of Council of Europe

Ceremony held in Strasbourg Opera House on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Council of Europe, APA’s European bureau reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron, PACE President Liliane Maury-Pasquier, new Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Maria Peicinovic-Buric and other guests attend the event.

The winners of the youth essay and photo contests have been awarded prizes.

Vahid Asad from Azerbaijan was among the awarded people with the essay titled “Imagining the future Europeans".

News.Az

