CERN suspending cooperation with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Council of the European Council for Nuclear Research (CERN), has decided to suspend its cooperation with Russia due to the latter’s ongoing war with Ukraine, News.Az reports.

The CERN Council has also decided to cancel Russia’s observer status in the organization.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN, is a European research organization that operates the largest particle physics laboratory in the world. Established in 1954, the organization is based in a northwest suburb of Geneva on the Franco–Swiss border and has 23 member states. Israel is the only non-European country granted full membership. CERN is an official United Nations Observer.

News.Az