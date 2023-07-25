Yandex metrika counter

Certain people in Armenia want the country to live in state of war for next 30 years: Pashinyan

People who constantly call on Armenia to live in conflict conditions are questioning the existence of this country, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a briefing on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

He stated that there are people in Armenia who want the country to live in a state of war for the next 30 years.

"I don't want to evaluate someone's desires, opinions. Intentions can be good, constructive, but we are talking about real results. As a leader who has learned from his mistakes and has obligations, I can state that if someone says that Armenia should live in a 'conflict mode', then he/she actually questions the existence of the country. I'm not saying that these people want this, but the result won't be positive," Pashinyan added.


