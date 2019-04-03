CESEC High Level Group recalls necessary efforts to ensure timely completion of TAP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Central and South-Eastern European Connectivity (CESEC) High Level Group recalls necessary efforts to ensure timely completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, Trend reports citing the European Commission.

CESEC High Level Group was held in Bucharest (Romania) on 1 April 2019.

High Level Group said it welcomes progress achieved so far and recalls the necessary efforts to ensure the timely completion of TAP by 2020.

It also welcomes progress in the implementation of the interconnector Greece – Bulgaria (IGB).

“The public procurement procedures are expected to be finalized during the second quarter of 2019, enabling the launch of construction works before the summer. The High Level Group invites the project promoter to step up its efforts so that the pipeline can enter into operation in 2020 when the first TAP deliveries are also expected,” reads a message from the European Commission.

The High Level Group further calls upon responsible transmission system operators to conclude the interconnection agreements in due time for the envisaged project schedule.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.

News.Az

