Chair of the Azerbaijani parliament is on a working visit to Russia

The parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrived in St Petersburg on a working trip on 12 April to join a meeting of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Council and the Assembly’s 55th plenary sitting, the Press Service of the Milli Majlis told News.az.

Amongst others, the delegation includes MPs Nizami Safarov, Mikhail Zabelin, Rasim Musabeyov and Arzu Naghiyev as well as the Milli Majlis Chief of Staff Farid Hajiyev.

They were welcomed at the Pulkovo Airport by Deputy Chairman of St Petersburg Legislative Assembly Nikolay Bondarenko, Secretary General of the CIS IPA Council Dmitry Kobitsky, Azerbaijan’s Consul General in St Petersburg Sultan Gasimov, the permanent representative of the Milli Majlis with the CIS IPA Aydin Jafarov and other officials.

Sahiba Gafarova is to take the floor at the 55th plenum of the Assembly. Besides, the trip itinerary includes her meetings with the leaders of the other participating national delegations.

