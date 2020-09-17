Yandex metrika counter

Chairman of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh meets Hungarian envoy

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Chairman of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh meets Hungarian envoy

Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev on Thursday held a meeting with Hungarian Ambassador Viktor Szederkenyi.

During the meeting, held at the temporary headquarter of the Azerbaijani community, the sides mainly discussed the ongoing occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and the elimination of its consequences.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      