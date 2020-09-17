Chairman of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh meets Hungarian envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev on Thursday held a meeting with Hungarian Ambassador Viktor Szederkenyi.

During the meeting, held at the temporary headquarter of the Azerbaijani community, the sides mainly discussed the ongoing occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and the elimination of its consequences.

News.Az