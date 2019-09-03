Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office meets Saudi King

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received at Al-Salam Palace the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh and the accompanying delegation, according to Saudi’s state news agency SPA.

Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur conveyed to the King the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and the King sent his greetings to the President.

During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cooperation for the service of Islam and Muslims, and the importance of strengthening tolerant Islamic teachings based on moderation.

The audience was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, Sheikh Dr. Saad AlShethri, Member of the Council of Senior Scholars, Advisor to the Royal Court, Dr. Ibrahim AlAssaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Assistant Private Secretary to the Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Tameem Abdulaziz AlSalim.

