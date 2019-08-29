Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office heads to Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade has left for Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Advisor to the King of Saudi Arabia Saad bin Nasser Al- Shathri, AzerTag reports,

As part of the visit, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade is expected to meet with the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, the Imam of Kaaba and a representative of the Grand Mosque (Masjid Al-Haram).

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will also perform Umrah, hold a series of meetings in the cities of Mecca, Medina and Taif, as well as visit the Clock Tower museum in Mecca.

