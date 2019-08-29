Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office heads to Saudi Arabia
Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade has left for Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Advisor to the King of Saudi Arabia Saad bin Nasser Al- Shathri, AzerTag reports,
As part of the visit, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade is expected to meet with the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, the Imam of Kaaba and a representative of the Grand Mosque (Masjid Al-Haram).
Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will also perform Umrah, hold a series of meetings in the cities of Mecca, Medina and Taif, as well as visit the Clock Tower museum in Mecca.
News.Az