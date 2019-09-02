Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office visits Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade is visiting Saudi Arabia where he is scheduled to hold meetings and tour several places.

He visited the Clock Tower and the famous astrophysical observatory of Mecca.

Allahshukur Pashazade was accompanied by Royal Palace Advisor, member of the Saudi Arabian Council of Scholars Sheikh Saad bin Nasser al-Shithri.

News.Az

