Chairman of Georgian parliament: Our relations with Azerbaijan are based on mutual respect

“Our relations with Azerbaijan are based on friendship and mutual respect,” said Chairman of the parliament of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze as he met with Chairman

Irakli Kobakhidze described Georgia and Azerbaijan as strategic and reliable partners. He praised national leader Heydar Aliyev`s role in strengthening and developing relations between the two countries. The chairman of the Georgian parliament said his country respects Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Ogtay Asadov noted that Irakli Kobakhidze’s first official visit to Azerbaijan as chairman of the parliament will improve relations between two friendly and fraternal countries. Recalling the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia, the chairman of the Milli Majlis said the two nations are bound together by historical ties of friendship. He lauded Georgia`s role in large-scale international energy projects realized by Azerbaijan.

News.Az

