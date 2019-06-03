Chairman of Georgian parliament to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze has told journalists that he will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, AZERTAC reports.

The visit will take place in the third week of June, he said.

Kobakhidze said that during the visit the issue on the Keshikchidagh monastery complex will also be discussed: "I am sure together with Azerbaijani friends we will be able to find the best way out. The main point is to make maximum effort in this process."

News.Az

News.Az