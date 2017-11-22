Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan to visit Azerbaijan

Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat will pay a visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 22.

Within the framework of the visit, the meetings of the Pakistani delegation in the Ministry of Defense and other state structures of Azerbaijan are envisaged, the press service for Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reports.

The visit will last until November 24th.

News.Az

News.Az