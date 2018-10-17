Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with Israeli ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel Dan Stav.

Vasif Talibov hailed Azerbaijan-Israel bilateral relations. The chairman of the Supreme Assembly noted the Israeli embassy`s role in developing relations with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, AzerTag reports.

Saying this is his third visit to Nakhchivan, Israeli ambassador Stav pointed to the opportunities for developing relations with the Autonomous Republic.

