Chairman of NPC Standing Committee of China pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

A delegation led by Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Li Zhanshu has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

They then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Chinese delegation enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

