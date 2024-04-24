Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina invited to upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Vilayat Guliyev has met with Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Bećirović, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Vilayat Guliyev presented a letter of invitation from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to Denis Bećirović.

During the meeting, the ambassador highlighted the preparations for COP29 in Azerbaijan, as well as the large-scale projects implemented in the field of transition to green energy. The two also exchanged views on a wide range of relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

News.Az