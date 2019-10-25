Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik arrives in Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Milorad Dodik was met by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Nadir Huseynov and other officials. News.Az

