Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office meets Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance of Iran

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade has met Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance of Iran Reza Salehi Amiri.

The minister stressed the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries, AzerTag reports.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade thanked the state of Iran for arranging the conference on Islamic solidarity and Iranian-Azerbaijani friendship in Tehran. “Both countries share the same values,” he added.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade provided an insight into the cause and consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli, MPs Eldar Ibrahimov, Hikmat Mammadov, Azerbaijan`s Ambassadors to Russia and Iran Polad Bulbuloglu and Bunyad Huseynov were also present at the meeting.

News.Az