Chairman of Türkiye’s Defense Industry Committee visits Alley of Martyrs and Turkish Martyrdom monument

Chairman of the Defense Industry Committee of Türkiye Haluk Gorgun has today visited the Alley of Martyrs and the "Turkish Martyrdom" monument, News.Az reports.

Haluk Gorgun first visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Chairman of Turkish Defense Industry Committee also visited the “Turkish Martyrdom” monument erected in memory of the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Armenian Dashnak troops in 1918, and put flowers at the monument.

News.Az