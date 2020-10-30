Chairperson of PACE Council: Armenia's strike on Barda is tragedy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The strike on the Azerbaijani town of Barda, reportedly killing 21, is a tragedy, Chairperson of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Pierre-Alain Fridez said, according to the statement posted on the organization's website.

"The humanitarian consequences of the conflict over the Nagorno Karabakh region are deeply worrying," Fridez said.

Fridez reported that he has put the issue on the agenda of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons, so that parliamentarians from the 47 member States of the Council of Europe can follow the situation carefully.

"Winter is around the corner, and this is an avoidable humanitarian tragedy unfolding in front of us, but if all sides work together, with help from the international community, solutions can be found," Fridez concluded.

News.Az

