Chairpersons, format of Azerbaijani, Armenian border delimitation commissions determined – FM

Chairpersons and format of national commissions for border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been determined, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Friday.

Bayramov made the remarks at a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Dushanbe, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat informed the meeting participants about the post-conflict situation in the region.

He pointed out that at present the main task of Azerbaijan is to revive the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, to ensure long-term peace and stability by restoring economic and communication ties.

FM Bayramov reiterated Azerbaijan’s readiness to normalize relations with Armenia, including the signing of a peace treaty and the start of the border delimitation process.

According to the minister, in this regard, steps are being taken to start the negotiation process on a peace agreement.

The Azerbaijani side is determined to continue efforts to strengthen peace, stability and security, the minister added.

News.Az