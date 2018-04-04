Yandex metrika counter

Chamber of Tax Consultants established in Azerbaijan

Chamber of Tax Consultants established in Azerbaijan

The Chamber of Tax Consultants has been established in Azerbaijan.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to Vergiler newspaper, the Chamber was registered on February 8.

The authorized capital of the company is AZN 100. Shahin Tagizadeh is the legal representative of the company.

The members of the Supervisory Board of the newly established structure are Fuad Tagiyev, Vugar Javadov, Natalia Fatizade and Farid Ismailzade.

