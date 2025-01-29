Champions League: All eyes on decisive final matchday
Photo: uefa.com
The Champions League league phase concludes this Wednesday, January 29, with a decisive matchday that promises high drama.All teams will play simultaneously at 00:00 a.m., marking a unified end to this innovative stage of the tournament, News.az reports, citing beIN SPORTS.
In a tension-filled finale, several key matchups stand out. FC Barcelona will host Atalanta, aiming to secure their top spot in the group. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will travel to face Brest, needing a win to guarantee their place in the round of 16. At the same time, PSV and Liverpool will clash in a direct battle for a qualifying spot, and Bayern Munich will take on Slovan Bratislava, looking to maintain their unbeaten streak.
Other notable games include Manchester City versus Club Brugge, with the English team looking to assert their dominance, and the duel between Juventus and Benfica, where both sides still have a chance to advance depending on the outcomes.
While some teams like Inter Milan and Manchester City have already secured their spots in the next round, for others such as Atalanta and Club Brugge, this matchday is all or nothing. Even those already eliminated, like Slovan Bratislava, could seek to end their campaign with pride and surprise their opponents.
With everything on the line, this final matchday promises to be an unforgettable spectacle. Will teams like Girona or Salzburg manage to pull off upsets and secure a spot among the qualifiers? We'll find out this Wednesday.