Yandex metrika counter

Champions League: "Garabag" reached the third round, defeating "Dundalk"

  • Sports
  • Share
Champions League: Garabag reached the third round, defeating Dundalk

The Azerbaijani football club "Garabag" advanced to the 3rd qualifying round of the Champions League, APA reports.

The second-round match between Garabag and Irish Dundalk, held at the Dalga Arena stadium in Baku, ended in a victory for the Agdam club, 3-0. The score of the first game was 1:1.

In the second leg, Garabag’s Jaime Romero scored twice. The third ball into the opponent's goal was sent by Aylton Silva.

It should be noted that in the third qualifying round, Garabag will meet with Cyprus APOEL.

The first match will be held on August 6 (or August 7) in Cyprus, the return match - on August 13 in Baku.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      