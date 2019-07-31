Champions League: "Garabag" reached the third round, defeating "Dundalk"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani football club "Garabag" advanced to the 3rd qualifying round of the Champions League, APA reports.

The second-round match between Garabag and Irish Dundalk, held at the Dalga Arena stadium in Baku, ended in a victory for the Agdam club, 3-0. The score of the first game was 1:1.

In the second leg, Garabag’s Jaime Romero scored twice. The third ball into the opponent's goal was sent by Aylton Silva.

It should be noted that in the third qualifying round, Garabag will meet with Cyprus APOEL.

The first match will be held on August 6 (or August 7) in Cyprus, the return match - on August 13 in Baku.

News.Az

